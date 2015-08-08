Atletico beat Real Sociedad in Alicante

Atletico Madrid continued their La Liga preparations with a comfortable 2-0 friendly win over Real Sociedad in Alicante.

Diego Simeone's men took a first-half lead in utterly bizarre fashion when, after two failed headed clearances from Sociedad's defence, Markel Bergara nodded into his own net.

Atletico also sent a squad to face Guadalajara earlier on Saturday, where Jackson Martinez made his first appearance since joining for €35million from Porto.

Fellow forwards Fernando Torres and Antoine Griezmann were left to press their claims in Alicante and the former Liverpool man was agonisingly close to doubling the lead with a powerful header midway through the second half.

Griezmann - a former Sociedad crowd favourite - did get on the scoresheet after 76 minutes, crowning an incisive one-touch move by steering home a near-post volley with his left foot.

David Moyes' Sociedad were off the pace throughout and almost suffered a heavier loss when Griezmann rattled the crossbar with two minutes to play.

Atleti begin their Liga campaign at home to newly promoted Las Palmas in two weeks' time, while Sociedad travel to Deportivo.