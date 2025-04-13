Watch Alaves vs Real Madrid: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash

Watch Alaves vs Real Madrid as the La Liga champions look to bounce back from a bruising week, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid need a win against Alaves, having lost ground in the La Liga title race in recent weeks. Their defeat by Valencia - courtesy of a stoppage time goal - last weekend was their second defeat in their past five games. With arch-rivals Barcelona in fine fettle, Madrid are now four points off the league leaders.

But Carlo Ancelotti's men also need to bounce back from humiliation in the Champions League in mid-week, when they were battered 3-0 by Arsenal. There's plenty of attention on the return leg as they try to overturn that three-goal deficit at the Bernabeu next week but they can't overlook this potentially title-defining clash at Alaves.

Alaves themselves have plenty to play for, scrapping to stay in Spain's top flight, sitting just one place and two points above the relegation zone. The Basque side will have their work cut out as they face the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, but can they capitalise on a mini crisis at Madrid?

It should be a great game and there are broadcast options all over the world, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid play Alaves online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Alaves vs Real Madrid for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Alaves vs Real Madrid live, in full, and for free on GXR on Sunday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Alaves vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Alaves vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Can I watch Alaves vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Alaves vs Real Madrid through LaLigaTV on Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is a streaming offering with all La Liga games shown, and Premier Sports is the only platform where you can get it in the UK. It will cost you £7.99 a month.

ITV has the rights to 10 La Liga games per season but this is not one of them.

Watch Alaves vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid play Alaves on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Alaves vs Real Madrid in Canada

Canadians can watch Alaves vs Real Madrid on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Alaves vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Alaves vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.