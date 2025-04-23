Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV info, watch for free in the UK

Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid as the La Liga champions look to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, including free coverage in the UK.

Getafe vs Real Madrid key information

• Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

• Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET / 8.30pm BST / 3.30pm ET

• Venue: Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Madrid

• FREE Stream: ITVX (UK)

• Other streams: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Getafe vs Real Madrid for free?

Good news for fans in the UK; Getafe vs Real Madrid will be available to watch for free thanks to ITV.

The public broadcaster has the rights to show 10 La Liga games live per season and this is one of them.

You can watch Real Madrid's visit to Getafe on ITV4, or online via the ITVX streaming platform. Coverage starts at 8pm BST, half an hour ahead of kick-off.

ITVX is free to use with a simple registration. The service is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch while travelling abroad – more on that below.

Additionally, fans in certain countries can watch Getafe vs Real Madrid for free on GXR on Sunday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Getafe vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Where to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Fans in the UK have a choice for watching Getafe vs Real Madrid tonight.

As with all La Liga games, you can watch through the LaLigaTV service on Premier Sports, which costs £7.99 a month.

Additionally, you can watch Real Madrid play Getafe for free on ITV 4 and ITVX.

Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid play Getafe on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Getage vs Real Madrid in Canada

Canadians can watch Getafe vs Real Madrid on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Getage vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Getafe vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.