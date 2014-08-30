Atletico boss Simeone targets Eibar win

Simeone's men host Gaizka Garitano's Eibar on Saturday - their first league match in front of their Estadio Vicente Calderon faithful since becoming champions - looking to kick-start their campaign after a scoreless draw with Rayo Vallecano.

The Argentine is serving an eight-match ban for tapping the fourth official on the head, in their Supercopa de Espana victory over Real Madrid.

Simeone said despite his touchline suspension, and their failure to win their opener, he was only concerned about their upcoming opponents.

"It is the first match at home this season and we have the need to do the right things but we need to improve," Simeone said.

"It's not worthy to stop looking at the stats and figures we have made.

"The only thing I worry about is the match against Eibar, which is going to be a tough game.

"Eibar have confidence in themselves, mostly with free kicks and high pace in midfield."

Simeone said he was unconcerned about the fortunes of powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid at this stage of the campaign.

"I didn't watch a lot of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the first weekend of La Liga because I was worried about my team than others," he said.

"Obviously I watched more of Eibar because I wanted to follow them. You are there to give an opinion and explanation of the question you made."

Simeone also refused to criticise the Spanish Football Federation for his ban.

"I don't have an opinion about people who work in other places," he said.

"They have to make decisions and compensate with some suspensions, maybe because they know more.

"We are in our spot and we try to make our best just waiting for other people's decision to be the best too, as they do."