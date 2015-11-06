Atletico confirm injury blow for Gimenez

Atletico Madrid have confirmed defender Jose Gimenez has suffered a hamstring injury.

The rising Uruguay star had a scan on his right leg on Friday and the club have now revealed he could face a spell on the sidelines.

"Jose Gimenez had a scan which revealed that the young Uruguayan has suffered 'a myofascial injury (grade II) on the rear quadriceps of his right thigh'," a club statement read.

"His progress will be monitored."

The 20-year-old has only missed two games this season for Diego Simeone's sid, but will be sidelined for the visit of Sporting Gijon to the Vicente Calderon on Sunday.

Atletico will hope to have Gimenez fit for the trip to Real Betis on November 22, following the international break.