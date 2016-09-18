Atletico in good shape to challenge Barcelona - Koke

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke feels his side are in good shape ahead of their crucial LaLiga clash with Barcelona on Wednesday.

A 5-0 win against Sporting Gijon on Saturday made it three consecutive victories in all competitions without conceding for Diego Simeone's side.

That ensured Atleti remain one point behind Barca - who had earlier thrashed Leganes 5-1 - in the table going into their trip to Camp Nou.

Koke, impressed by how his team have responded to two disappointing draws at the start of the campaign, is confident ahead of their clash with the champions.

"This must continue - we haven't done anything yet, we are just starting and now play Barcelona," Koke said to Marca.

"We need all the enthusiasm in the world to bring back three points.

"It is a very difficult game against one of the best teams in the world, but we have the desire to compete and win there.

"It has been a very good week with three wins. Our pace is increasing with each game and we are very well prepared physically.

"The midfield has felt good, I think also the [Sporting] game was a bit easy at first, because we were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes.

"We felt comfortable and were pressing well in the midfield."