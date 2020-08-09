Atletico Madrid confirm two coronavirus cases ahead of Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid have confirmed two positive coronavirus tests ahead of Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig.

The unnamed individuals who tested positive are self-isolating at their respective homes and will not travel to Portugal for the revised conclusion of Europe’s premier club competition.

A statement from the Spanish club on Sunday evening read: “Yesterday, Saturday August 8, all members of the first team and the club’s travelling party to Lisbon took PCR tests in the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, which are isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council.

“In addition, the corresponding protocol of action planned for these cases has been activated, which requires the implementation of new PCR tests for the first team and members of the travelling party to Lisbon and to the close contacts of the positive cases, and which motivates changes in the training schedules, in the structure and development of the trip and the accommodation in the Portuguese capital.

“The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public. It also requests the utmost respect for the identity of the two positive cases.”