Atletico Madrid strike late against Real Betis

Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Betis 3-0 in their final tune-up for the La Liga season.

Diego Simeone's men claimed the Carranza Trophy for a record 10th time overall, and the second year in succession, with late goals at the Ramon de Carranza Stadium in Cadiz.

Two 20-year-olds combined for Atletico's opener - Argentinian defender Jose Gimenez heading home from an Oliver Torres corner in the 73rd minute.

A cross in from Juanfran saw Jackson Martinez add a second in the 87th minute, and the result was assured for Atletico when second-half substitute Angel Correa was the second Argentine to score on the night.

Correa's goal - another header - finished off a cross in from Filipe Luis in the first minute of additional time.

Atletico open their Spanish league season at home to promoted Las Palmas on Saturday.