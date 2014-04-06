Atletico Mineiro president announces Anelka signing

The Brazilian club's president Alexandre Kalil seemingly tweeted confirmation on Saturday that Anelka had joined Mineiro, just a day after rumours first surfaced linking the 35-year-old with the reigning Copa Libertadores champions.

"Anelka is a rooster," Kalil tweeted, using Mineiro's mascot to indicate the Frenchman would join the likes of Ronaldinho and Brazil international Jo at the Belo Horizonte-based club.

Anelka was sacked by West Bromwich Albion for 'gross misconduct' last month after the veteran forward announced he was quitting the Premier League club on Twitter, following a falling out regarding his suspension for using an anti-Semitic 'quenelle' gesture in December.

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Arsenal striker could be set to play in the seventh league of his career if the move to Mineiro goes ahead.

Anelka has previously played in Ligue 1, the Premier League, La Liga, the Turkish Super Lig, Chinese Super League and Italy's Serie A.

The English FA have already contacted FIFA in the hope the five-game ban they handed to Anelka over his 'quenelle' gesture would be upheld if the striker ever played again.