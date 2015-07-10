Atletico swoop for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Belgium winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco on a five-year deal from Monaco.

The 21-year-old came through the youth system at the Stade Louis II to become a key figure in Monaco's rise back to Ligue 1's upper reaches.

Ferreira Carrasco - a former Genk prospect - also helped Leonardo Jardim's side to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last term.

Having played 52 times in all competitions last season - scoring eight goals - he will now be tasked with helping fill the void following Arda Turan's departure to Barcelona.

"We are very pleased to reach agreement with Monaco since Yannick is a player with huge potential and he has an incredible future as a player with great speed, excellent at dribbling with the ball and with a great shot," read a club statement.

"He is the perfect addition as we look to meet our goal of increasing the level of our squad and the group's competition. I am convinced that he will bring a lot."

French side Monaco were busy too on Friday, bringing in Adama Traore from Lille as well as former Benfica pair Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa.