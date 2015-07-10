Atletico swoop for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco
Following the departure of Arda Turan to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have brought in Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Belgium winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco on a five-year deal from Monaco.
The 21-year-old came through the youth system at the Stade Louis II to become a key figure in Monaco's rise back to Ligue 1's upper reaches.
Ferreira Carrasco - a former Genk prospect - also helped Leonardo Jardim's side to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last term.
Having played 52 times in all competitions last season - scoring eight goals - he will now be tasked with helping fill the void following Arda Turan's departure to Barcelona.
"We are very pleased to reach agreement with Monaco since Yannick is a player with huge potential and he has an incredible future as a player with great speed, excellent at dribbling with the ball and with a great shot," read a club statement.
"He is the perfect addition as we look to meet our goal of increasing the level of our squad and the group's competition. I am convinced that he will bring a lot."
French side Monaco were busy too on Friday, bringing in Adama Traore from Lille as well as former Benfica pair Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa.
