Atletico transfer ban lifted during appeal

Atletico Madrid have confirmed they will be able to register new players while they are appealing against their FIFA transfer ban.

Diego Simeone's team, along with their city rivals Real Madrid, were hit with bans this month after the Disciplinary Committee of world football's governing body found them to be in breach of regulations "relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18".

Both clubs have appealed against the two-window ban, which is not due to take effect until the transfer window at the end of the 2015-16 season and subsequent registration period in January 2017.

Atletico have now been informed that the ban will be temporarily suspended while the appeal process is completed.

"FIFA's Appeal Committee grants us the probationary suspension of the sanction pending the outcome of the appeal," the club said.