Attacking football the way forward for Garcia

After a strong first half of the season, Roma have tailed away in 2015 - allowing Juventus open up a 14-point lead and let other sides close in on second place.

Fierce rivals Lazio are their nearest competition – they trail them by one point – while Napoli are only six points adrift in fifth.

"We can always do more," said the Frenchman.

"The fact that we’ve had so many draws in the first three months of 2015 and are still second shows what a good first half of the season we had, but we’ll discuss that at the end of the season.

"There's no use talking about last year, it's not the same team. The Roma of 2014-15 has had some great achievements which we can look back on.

"Even though we're fully focused on this race, the season doesn't end here. We have to try and take the maximum from the 30 points which are still left to play for.

"We're second in the table, so we're happy. We have 10 matches to try to qualify for the Champions League, and three points tomorrow would help us.

"We want to cause Napoli's defence problems. They've conceded a number of goals. We'll play our own game.

"We want to offer up some enjoyable football at the Olimpico tomorrow."

Garcia is unlikely to risk Francesco Totti against Rafael Benitez's side, but Federico Balzaretti will feature as a substitute after missing the whole season with a pelvic problem.