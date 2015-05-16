Attention blip and referee disappoint Klopp

Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved a draw at Wolfsburg after a loss of concentration and a questionable refereeing call cost them.

The visitors went down 2-1 at the Volkswagen Arena, conceding a goal early in each half against opponents who they will face again in the DFB-Pokal final.

Daniel Caligiuri and Naldo scored for Wolfsburg, with Dortmund's goal - a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a foul on Kevin Kampl – sandwiched inbetween.

"If we had taken a point I would be more happy," he said.

"We showed a good match about 88 minutes or 91 minutes because of the additional time. In two minutes we lost our attention.

"But the goal we conceded in the second half was offside. We defended the situation very well but the referees ignored this offside position.

"In the first half we showed a good match except the first minute. Our performance in the defence was good and we played attacking and had opportunities to score a goal.

"Wolfsburg had opportunities too, that was understandable because of their quality. Wolfsburg have big quality at set-pieces.

"But the second goal should not have happened and the result would be a draw. This would be much better for us. So we invested a big effort and we were not rewarded for this. And this isn't the first time this year."

Klopp sent on Marco Reus for the last 20 minutes of the contest, hoping the introduction of the Germany international could help Dortmund could find an equaliser.

Reus has recently been bothered by an adductor injury but his manager is confident he will be able to play a full part in the climax to the season.

"Marco has been training three days back to normal and is on the right track," Klopp said.

"One more week of training is up to the game against Bremen, then another week until the final against Wolfsburg."

The Dortmund boss also revealed Mats Hummels' foot injury was "nothing bad" after the defender sat out the game.