Attitudes have changed at AC Milan - Alex

Alex says the atmosphere within the AC Milan dressing room has changed under Sinisa Mihajlovic this season.

Milan have missed out on European football in the last two seasons, and finished a lowly 10th in Serie A last term.

But Mihajlovic's arrival has heralded an upturn in fortunes, and Milan sit sixth in the table heading into next weekend's clash with struggling champions Juventus.

Centre-back Alex explained to Milan Channel: "We have changed the spirit in the dressing room. Before the games we talk more and we want to play well from the start.

"We have to continue with this desire because the Italian league is always difficult."

Alex went on to discuss the importance of next Saturday's trip to Turin.

He added: "We are prepared and ready for these types of games against a great team. I think we have the players to play well and we will go there to take all three points.

"Juventus have played together for a long time, [but] this year they have not started well because they have new players.

"They are a dangerous team, but we are going there to play well. All matches are important, but against Juventus it is especially so."