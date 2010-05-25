"Attractive" Arsenal interest Mertesacker

The centre-back was questioned on his future after speculation in The Sunday Times that Arsene Wenger is keen to add the German international to bolster his defence.

When asked about a possible move to the Gunners, the defender said: "There are certainly attractive clubs abroad. In particular, clubs that have been playing for years in the Champions League.”

Mertesacker is currently preparing for the World Cup with the German national side at their South-Tyrol Italian training camp after being selected for Joachim Low’s squad for the tournament.

While his first team place in Germany’s side does not look doubtful, the same cannot be said for his club future.

Wenger has made no secret of his dismay at the Arsenal backline in recent times, and will be prioritising finding proven players to add to his fledging defence this summer.

Mertesacker has gained a reliable reputation in his homeland with both Hannover 96 and Werder Bremen, known for his towering height and impeccable discipline.

The 25-year-old looks set to move on this summer in search of greater heights, and a move to England with Arsenal could see the German fulfil both his and Wenger’s ambitions for next season.

But a transfer fee could prove a significant stumbling block for the Gunners, who are never ones to be held to ransom for their targets.



