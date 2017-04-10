Aubameyang a mix of craziness and professionalism - Schmelzer

Borussia Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer has made it clear they are happy to forgive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for any crazy things he does because of his professional attitude.

Aubameyang recently caused controversy when he donned a mask resembling one from a Nike advertising campaign after scoring in the Revierderby against Schalke, angering kit sponsor Puma.

Schmelzer previously branded the celebration "stupid" but believes Aubameyang's dedication allows him some leeway.

"Of course, there are boundaries, but I quite like Aubameyang's mix of craziness and professionalism," Schmelzer told Kicker.

"Auba always behaves very professionally. That is why we are always a bit more forgiving with him.

"We need Auba, like any team needs their striker. He is one of the best around in his position.

"But Auba needs us just as much as we need him."

The 27-year-old has scored 25 goals in 26 Bundesliga outings this campaign.