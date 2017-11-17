Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left baffled after being dropped from Borussia Dortmund's squad to face Stuttgart on Friday.

Dortmund announced on Thursday that the Gabon international had been omitted from Peter Bosz's selection for the Bundesliga clash at the Mercedes-Benz Arena for "disciplinary reasons".

No further clarification was provided by the club, with some reports suggesting the 28-year-old had been reprimanded for repeatedly turning up late for training sessions, while others implied a trip to Barcelona during the international break had angered Dortmund officials.

Aubameyang was previously suspended by Dortmund for an unsanctioned trip to Italy in November 2016, the striker missing their Champions League trip to Sporting CP, but he insists there are no similarities between that incident and his current disciplinary.

"I didn't turn up late for training," he is quoted as saying by Bild.

"After my trip to Milan I could understand my suspension because I ignored an announcement that time.

"This time I really can't understand it."

Dortmund host Tottenham in the Champions League after their league trip to Stuttgart, Bosz's men needing to win to have any chance of progressing beyond the group stage.