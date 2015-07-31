Aubameyang commits to Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Borussia Dortmund a major boost ahead of the new season by signing a contract extension that runs until 2020.

The Gabon striker has become a key player at Dortmund since arriving from Saint-Etienne two years ago, scoring 41 goals for the Bundesliga club.

Aubameyang had been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, yet the 26-year-old has put an end to speculation over his future by committing to a new deal.

The pacy frontman had three years to run on his previous deal, but did not hesitate to extend his stay as Dortmund start a new era under Thomas Tuchel following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Aubameyang told the club's officlal website: "I'm absolutely delighted that the next years of my career will be spent at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very happy at the club, in this team and in this city.

"BVB has become like a second home to me. Every part of me wants to be here and I have never wanted to leave."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc expressed his delight at news of Aubameyang's new contract, which was announced on Friday.

He said: "Auba has developed outstandingly. We are very happy that we have been able to tie him down to a long-term contract."

The striker scored 16 Bundesliga goals last season after finding the back of the net 13 times in his debut campaign in the German top flight.