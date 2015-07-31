Aubameyang commits to Dortmund
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, but signed a new deal on Friday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Borussia Dortmund a major boost ahead of the new season by signing a contract extension that runs until 2020.
The Gabon striker has become a key player at Dortmund since arriving from Saint-Etienne two years ago, scoring 41 goals for the Bundesliga club.
Aubameyang had been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, yet the 26-year-old has put an end to speculation over his future by committing to a new deal.
The pacy frontman had three years to run on his previous deal, but did not hesitate to extend his stay as Dortmund start a new era under Thomas Tuchel following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.
Aubameyang told the club's officlal website: "I'm absolutely delighted that the next years of my career will be spent at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very happy at the club, in this team and in this city.
"BVB has become like a second home to me. Every part of me wants to be here and I have never wanted to leave."
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc expressed his delight at news of Aubameyang's new contract, which was announced on Friday.
He said: "Auba has developed outstandingly. We are very happy that we have been able to tie him down to a long-term contract."
The striker scored 16 Bundesliga goals last season after finding the back of the net 13 times in his debut campaign in the German top flight.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.