Aubameyang may miss Augsburg trip due to family bereavement

Borussia Dortmund may be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their trip to Augsburg on Sunday after the striker suffered a family bereavement.

Aubameyang took his season tally to 35 goals in 40 appearances with a double in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday, playing despite the passing of his grandfather.

However, the Gabon forward may take time with his family and sit out the Bundesliga clash against Augsburg, with Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel leaving the decision up to him.

"It's Aubameyang's decision whether he wants to play or be with his family. There is no telling if he will play," said Tuchel.

The 42-year-old believes Dortmund can keep the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich - who hold a five-point advantage at the summit - with a strong performance against Augsburg.

"We need a very special approach to the game. The team performance is paramount. I am convinced that we can make the next step in Augsburg," Tuchel continued.

"We think that we completely deserve the points we have already collected. It nurtures the confidence of our team."

Dortmund will meet Liverpool and former coach Jurgen Klopp in the quarter-finals of the Europa League in what Tuchel is sure will be an emotionally charged game.

"Liverpool are a great draw," said Tuchel. "It has an emotional level, beyond the sport.

"Jurgen Klopp and Dortmund delivered incredible performances. The aim [for us] will be to focus on the sporting challenge ahead."

Marcel Schmelzer and Erik Durm missed out on a place in Joachim Low's Germany squad for this month's friendlies against England and Italy, a decision Tuchel questioned.

"I'd say I'm happy Schmelzer wasn't called up for Germany, but from a sporting perspective he deserved a call up," he added.

"Everyone who watched Schmelzer and Durm against Bayern and Tottenham knows they would deserve a call up."