Aubameyang not the one Napoli need - De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not the player the club needs to solve their issues up front.

With Arkadiusz Milik out with a knee ligament injury having scored seven goals in nine games to start the season following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain and Manolo Gabbiadini scoring just twice so far this season, Napoli may have need to strengthen their forward line in January.

De Laurentiis revealed he has been discussing Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang, who has 10 goals in 13 games this term, for the past three years, but will not be making a move to sign the Gabon international.

"We didn't expect Milik to be out for so long, but we hope to have him back on January 15," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"[Coach Maurizio] Sarri's style of football requires specific characteristics. It is very difficult, as is only right, for a football man like Sarri to find the right elements for his philosophy.

"Many people give me advice on the line-up and it's something I appreciate, as it shows love and participation in the team, but in the end the coach is the one who decides. The fans are not interested in tactical balance.

"I have been talking about Aubameyang for three years, but I finally realised he's not the one Napoli need."