Aubameyang's mum: He always spoke about Madrid, never Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's mother says her son has harboured dreams of playing for Real Madrid since childhood.

The Borussia Dortmund star has a contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2020, but has spoken in the past of a desire to one day play for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

He has also been linked with Barcelona, but if it came down to a choice between the two Spanish giants, Aubameyang's mum Margarita Crespo says there would be no contest.

"He promised his grandfather that he would play for Real Madrid and since he was a little boy he spoke about Madrid and never about Barcelona," she is quoted as saying by AS.

"My family have always been Real Madrid and I would like to see him in white.

"A move to Madrid would be lovely, but at the moment he is doing well at Dortmund and we will have to see what happens."

Dortmund visit Madrid on Wednesday knowing even a draw would see them hold on to top spot in Champions League Group F.

Speaking ahead of that clash, Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Aubameyang is a great player. He makes the side better, he makes me better and we can't achieve our objectives without him.

"He's a quality player. All players would love to play in the best sides in the world, and one of those clubs is Real Madrid.

"It's always a pressure to play at the Santiago Bernabeu and he likes pressure and it often brings the best out in him."

Aubameyang has scored 98 goals in 161 appearances for Dortmund.