Augenthaler baffled by Wolfsburg philosophy

Former Wolfsburg head coach Klaus Augenthaler is at a loss to understand the club's philosophy as they continue to struggle in the Bundesliga this season.

After Saturday's 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Ingolstadt, Wolfsburg find themselves dangerously close to the relegation places, 14th and just two points clear of the play-off position.

German champions in 2008-09, it has been a topsy-turvy ride for Wolfsburg and their fans, despite finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich in 2014-15 as they continue to struggle for consistency while selling the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Andre Schurrle.

Wolfsburg's poor start to the season has already cost Dieter Hecking his job last month and while 1990 World Cup winner Augenthaler - who was coach at Volkswagen Arena from 2005 to 2007 - is confident Valerien Ismael will preserve the club's top-flight status, he is baffled by the direction of the board.

"They will stay up in the league," Augenthaler said in an interview with Omnisport. "They have quality in the team.

"But I don't understand the philosophy of Wolfsburg.

"I was there for two and a half years. After me, Felix Magath came in and there was much more money for new players. Magath was champion and now Hecking has to go.

"Wolfsburg have much money and a good team but I don't know why they are where they are in the table."

It does not get any easier for Wolfsburg this week, as they play host to third-placed Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.