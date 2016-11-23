Augenthaler: Klinsmann sacking part of football

Former Germany international and Bayern Munich great Klaus Augenthaler said he is not surprised by Jurgen Klinsmann's axing as United States head coach.

After more than five years in charge of the national team, a CONCACAF Gold Cup title and a Copa America Centenario semi-final berth, Klinsmann was sacked by US Soccer following disappointing World Cup qualifying defeats to Costa Rica and Mexico.

Despite the German's defiance, last week's 4-0 rout to Costa Rica proved to be the final straw, with USA turning to former boss Bruce Arena on Tuesday.

Klinsmann's departure has divided opinion in the United States, but Augenthaler - who played alongside the 52-year-old as Germany won the 1990 World Cup final - said his dismissal is the nature of the sport.

"This is part of being a manager," Augenthaler told Omnisport.

"You are high when you win games but when you lose matches, you have to go.

"It is a normal aspect of the job."

Klinsmann - who bases himself in California - previously managed Bayern in 2008-09 - sacked with five matches remaining that season.

He was also head coach of Germany from 2004 to 2006, guiding the nation to the semi-finals of the World Cup on home soil 10 years ago, before Joachim Low took charge.

So, what next for Klinsmann? Augenthaler said: "I don't think he will return to Germany."