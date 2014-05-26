Augsburg bring in Feulner from Nuremberg

Midfielder Feuler has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Augsburg, meaning he will remain in the Bundesliga after Nuremberg's relegation.

Augsburg, who finished eighth in Germany's top flight last season, identified Feulner's experience as the major factor in their pursuit of the 32-year-old.

"We are pleased that we are able to sign a player with big league experience like Markus Feulner," sporting director Stefan Reuter told the club's official website.

"We are convinced that he will help us in our long term goal to establish Augsburg in the Bundesliga."

Feulner is looking forward to the challenge at the SGL arena next season and hopes to help continue their progression.

"Augsburg have had very good development in recent years," he said. "I am very happy that Augsburg have offered me to continue to play in the Bundesliga."

The former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz player made 25 Bundesliga appearances for Nuremberg last term.