Aulas confident Lacazette will be at Lyon for some time

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says Alexandre Lacazette will stay despite reported interest from Newcastle United.

Reports in France have suggested Newcastle have placed a bid of €25million (£18.6m) for Lacazette.

Further speculation has indicated the France striker is not interested in moving to Newcastle - who are third bottom in the Premier League and two points adrift of safety.

And asked about the rumours surrounding Lacazette, Aulas said: "I am confident that he will return to his highest level and I have a feeling he will be the first goalscorer in the new stadium.

"He will be here for some time because Lyon cannot do without players of his ability."

Lacazette, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, has been hampered by injuries this campaign and has netted eight times in 22 appearances.