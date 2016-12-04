Aulas: Lyon should be awarded win after Metz clash is abandoned

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas condemned the actions of fans supporting Metz, while claiming his team should be awarded all three points after goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was hurt by a firecracker thrown onto the pitch.

In ugly scenes, Saturday's Ligue 1 match between Metz and Lyon was abandoned at Stade Saint-Symphorien after Lopes was struck and taken to hospital.

With Metz leading 1-0 after 31 minutes, the match was halted as Lopes received treatment, having been hit by pyrotechnics thrown from the stands, before the game was eventually called off 45 minutes later.

Speaking about the incident as he waits the Ligue de Football Professionnel's review, Aulas told OLTV: "Tonight we saw some very serious things because our doctor was also hit.

"Talking about firecrackers but they are rather agricultural bombs. There had already been projectiles thrown during the warm-up.

"When he returned to the locker room, Anthony Lopes hardly knew where he was. He was completely struck.

"This kind of event is to banish from the normal life of football. It's really sad for the players.

"I'm not concerned but I know quite well the regulations. Since the game was stopped, there will be probably a very heavy penalty for FC Metz and we should win by penalty."

Lyon are fifth in the table after 15 games, while Metz are seven points adrift in 13th position.