Aulas rages over 'flagrant error' after controversial cup exit

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas blasted a "flagrant error" after a controversial goal led to his side's 2-1 Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Adrien Rabiot scored the opener at the Parc des Princes for PSG in bizarre circumstances, with the ball having gone out of play without the referee noticing before it went in the net.

The incident enraged Aulas, who fumed: "It's a shame, it was a very good match. This is a flagrant error.

"Everybody is unhappy, the ball went out by 45 centimetres. We were wronged."

Corentin Tolisso hauled Lyon level with a superbly taken equaliser, but just as they were pushing for a winner, a counter attack led by Angel di Maria ended with Lucas Moura firing a decisive goal for PSG.

Aulas was left furious after the game and he revealed he had protested to the match officials about the circumstances in which his side had initially gone behind.

"In the second half there were two or three contentious decisions," he said. "I asked the referees to listen.

"When there is a mistake we must recognise it. I brought the video stopped on the ball that is outside the field. PSG officials were present, but the referees did not want to hear me."

Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio concurred with Aulas' assessment and praised his players' efforts, saying: "I am very proud of my players and their behaviour.

"We held a candle to one of the best teams in Europe. Unfortunately, football at this high level depends on details. We are very disappointed to be eliminated, but it is encouraging.

"Regarding the referee, I have nothing to say. You saw the first goal? I will say no more."