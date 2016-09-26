Aurier handed two-month prison sentence over police altercation

Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier has been handed a two-month prison sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Aurier has also been ordered to pay an additional €300 compensation for physical injuries, €300 for moral damages and €1500 for legal costs.

The prison sentence is convertible to a fine, meaning the right-back will not have to serve time, but Aurier's legal team has nonetheless vowed to appeal the verdict.

The prosecutor had demanded a suspended two-month prison sentence with community service.

Aurier was arrested on May 30 in Paris following an assault on a police officer when his car was stopped shortly after he left a nightclub.

The Ivory Coast international's solicitor - Claire Boutaud de la Combe - refuted all charges against Aurier at the time and revealed the 23-year-old also filed a personal complaint alleging violence on behalf of the police.

However, a judge has now ruled against Aurier and he could find himself in hot water with his club once more following Monday's ruling.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi stressed after the incident that the Ligue 1 champions would not sell Aurier during the close-season because no verdict had been passed, but they might opt to either sell or punish the former Toulouse man following this week's decision.

Aurier was previously suspended by PSG when he criticised and ridiculed former head coach Laurent Blanc as well as a number of his team-mates on Periscope.

A PSG statement read: "Serge Aurier appeared personally before the Paris court to answer the charges against him.



"The club takes note of his conviction. An appeal was made to the output of the hearing by counsel for the player.



"Thus, and according to the rules of criminal procedure, Serge Aurier has again presumed innocent pending the decision of the Appeal Court.



"Pending this decision, the player is allowed to continue the exercise of his profession in France and abroad.



"In addition, the club wishes to stress the professional attitude of the player since his return to training on July 4. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain reaffirms its commitment to respect for the security forces and their missions.



"No further comment will be made by the club."