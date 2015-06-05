Austin hints at QPR departure

Charlie Austin has hinted at a possible exit from QPR after his 18-goal haul was not enough to keep the club in the Premier League.

Austin enjoyed an impressive first season in the top flight and, despite the club dropping to the Championship, the former Burnley man was rewarded with an England call-up.

The 25-year-old is in line to make his international debut against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday but was quizzed about his club future this week.

Austin told sections of the British media: "I feel like I've worked hard enough this season for QPR to try to be a Premier League player.

"But at the moment I've still got a year left, so what the future holds, that's up to the club and my agent to sort out.

"I just want to be fully focussed on these next two weeks with England, but then I'll speak to [head coach] Chris [Ramsey] and [director of operations] Les [Ferdinand] to tell them my thoughts and they'll tell me theirs.

"It was my first Premier League season. On a personal level, if you had said to me I would end up with 18 goals, I would have said I would have been delighted with that.

"Unfortunately, as a team, we underachieved and my goals couldn't help QPR stay in the league."