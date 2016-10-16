Austin save one of my best - Heaton

Tom Heaton ranks his first-half save from Charlie Austin's header among the best in his career, but says Burnley's 3-1 loss at Southampton renders his fine performance insignificant.

England goalkeeper Heaton was in fine form at St Mary's Stadium, making 11 saves - a Premier League-high this season - including a superb parry from Austin's glancing header in the fifth minute that he tipped around the post.

However, Heaton was powerless as Austin scored twice either side of Nathan Redmond's effort to put Saints three ahead, with Sam Vokes' penalty a mere consolation for the Clarets.

"That's [save from Austin] probably one of the best saves I've made, I got a fingertip on it and pushed it around the post," he told reporters after the game.

"First and foremost you do your job for the team but it counts for nothing if you lose. We have more to give.

"Two set-pieces have cost us, it's very frustrating. We are not far away, we have shown it in patches but not 100 per cent of the time."

Despite the defeat, which leaves Sean Dyche's men one point above the drop zone in 14th, Heaton insists Burnley have enough quality to compete in the Premier League.

He added: "We are pleased with how we've gone about it so far, we are building momentum. We don't fear anyone."