Australia youngster Rogic excited by Brazil clash

Rewind back to this time last year and the softly spoken 20-year-old was running around Bluetongue Stadium while plying his trade in the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners.

Rogic's impressive form in Australia attracted the attention of many European clubs, with Scottish giants Celtic deciding to take a punt on the attacking midfielder with an imposing frame.

Rogic made his debut for Celtic in February and rose to prominence even further when he played an important role in the Socceroos' successful World Cup qualifying campaign that finished in June.

But Rogic is now destined for even bigger things, starting with Saturday's glamour friendly against football powerhouse Brazil in South America and then culminating with Celtic's Champions League campaign that kicks off later this month in a group with AC Milan, Barcelona and Ajax.

Talk of what lies ahead draws a big smile from Rogic and has him excited about taking on the best in the world.

"It is an exciting time with the game here and then the Champions League with my club," Rogic said.

"These are the best teams in the world the best players in the world and the thought of testing yourself against them is very exciting.

"I am really looking forward to the coming weeks."

Playing against Brazil away from home is a scary prospect for most, but Rogic is confident Australia can match it with the star-studded South American side.

"You only have to look at their squad to see some of their players that are here," Rogic said.

"If not the best then (they are) one of the best teams in the world right now.

"To have a match against them and for us to test us ourselves is very exciting."

And Rogic vows to learn from the experience and use it to help him when he lines up for Celtic in the Champions League later this year.

"I don't think we could have asked for a tougher group," Rogic said.

"It is exciting and I am very proud to be a part of it and am looking forward to it."