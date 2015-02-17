Away fans could face ban after Cologne trouble

Fans wearing boilers suits invaded the Borussia-Park pitch after Granit Xhaka's stoppage-time goal gave the hosts a 1-0 win over rivals Cologne.

As well as the offenders - who emerged from the away end - entering the field of play, flares were also thrown onto the pitch.

Cologne have since condemned the actions of their supporters and banned the Boyz fan group from future matches, but there could be further implications across the league.

DFB chief of security Hendrik Grosse-Lefert told Rheinische Post on Tuesday: "If the host has no further options you have to take drastic sanctions.

"Whether away trips are prohibited, we must examine the independent sports jurisdiction and decide."