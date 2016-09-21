Ayestaran blasts 'unfair' Valencia sacking

Pako Ayestaran believes Valencia's decision to relieve him of his duties as head coach was "not fair".

Ayestaran took over in March following Gary Neville's dismal spell in charge at Mestalla, and signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2016-17 season.

However, Valencia have made a torrid start to their LaLiga campaign, losing all four matches to sit rock bottom of the table as the only club without a point.

The board announced its decision to sack Ayestaran on Tuesday, with the unhappy 53-year-old giving a media conference on Wednesday.

"I believe in myself, I had total belief to move this situation forward," he said.

"The decision to dismiss me is not fair.

"I feel strong enough to have been able to reverse the situation, but the club has not considered this the case and must be respected. They will have their reasons.

"I'm very disappointed, I have to analyse what my mistakes were so as not to repeat them.

"I want to thank everyone, it has been a great experience, despite being short, and it is a shame we've not been able to achieve the goals we set."