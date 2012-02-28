Ayew brothers pull out of Ghana friendly

A brief statement said the Olympique Marseille pair were nursing injuries and that two replacements would be sought at late notice for the trip to the United States.

The brothers both played for Marseille in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Stade Brest - Jordan for the entire 90 minutes and Andre as a substitute for the final half-hour.

Ghana already travel without injured captain John Mensah and forward Asamoah Gyan, who has announced a temporary hiatus from international football in the wake of his penalty miss in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final earlier this month.