8 battling brothers who faced each other on the pitch – and what happened

1. Gary and Phil Neville

In 2006, they became the first brothers to captain their respective teams against each other in the Premier League

The Neville brothers are English football's most famous siblings since the Charltons, with the two former Manchester United players now pundits, business partners and part-owners of Salford City. Under Sir Alex Ferguson they played together for 10 years at Old Trafford, before Phil joined David Moyes's Everton in 2005.

He made his league debut for the Toffees in a 2-0 defeat by United at Goodison, and in 2006 the duo became the first brothers to captain their respective teams against each other in the Premier League.

"It was a difficult moment, particularly for my mum," Phil admitted later. "My dad was a Manchester United fan – he was United until he died – but my mum just wanted two happy sons and a happy house."

2. Kolo and Yaya Toure

Kolo’s move to Liverpool meant they would line up on opposite sides in the 2016 League Cup Final

The Ivorian pair started their careers at ASEC Mimosas until younger brother Yaya left for Belgium side KSK Beveren in 2001. It took another nine years before they were club team-mates again, this time at Manchester City.

Kolo’s move to Liverpool meant they would line up on opposite sides in the 2016 League Cup Final, though, with elder brother replacing the injured Mamadou Sakho after only 25 minutes. When asked before the game what he would do if Yaya was through on goal, the now-Celtic defender replied without hesitation: “Big time, take him out.”

Sadly it never came to that, and Yaya had the last laugh as Manuel Pellegrini's team won the tournament on penalties.

3. Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng

The brothers came face-to-face in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups

Kevin-Prince grew up with his mother, and Jerome his father, but the two still enjoyed a close relationship as kids. Neither Boateng left lasting impressions in the Premier League but both have gone on to enjoy successful careers in Europe; Jerome as one of the best centre-backs on the continent at Bayern Munich, while Kevin-Prince is playing well for Las Palmas after a good spell at Milan.

The Boatengs were team-mates for Germany at youth level, but on the senior stage Kevin-Prince ultimately decided to represent the country of his parents' birth, Ghana. The brothers came face to face in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, with Jerome's Germany triumphant in South Africa but held to a draw in Brazil en route to their tournament win.

4. Andre and Jordan Ayew

The Ayews' first meeting came in 2015, when Jordan's Lorient beat Andre's Marseille 5-3 at the Stade Velodrome

The sons of former Marseille star Abedi Pele also made their names at the French club, with the speedy attackers attracting plenty of admirers in their early years. They've both played for Lorient and Swansea, too, although not at the same time.

The Ayews' first meeting came in 2015, when Jordan's Lorient beat Andre's Marseille 5-3 at the Stade Velodrome. The former scored twice and the latter once in the enthralling encounter, while both managed to score again when Swansea beat Aston Villa 2-1 last term.

5. Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara

The two midfielders grew up together at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, before Thiago left to join Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich in 2013

Thiago and Rafinha are another pair produced by a footballing father, with Brazilian World Cup winner Mazinho the proud parent this time. The two midfielders grew up together at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, before Thiago left to join Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich in 2013.

An injury-hit first two years in Germany slowed Thiago’s progress, but the 25-year-old has got back to his best under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Rafinha, meanwhile, has found game time hard to come by in 2016/17.

The two met in a Champions League semi-final in 2015, although younger brother Rafinha featured for only three minutes of the Blaugrana's 3-0 first-leg victory.

6. Giuseppe and Franco Baresi

Inter's Giuseppe and Milan's Franco accumulated six Serie A titles and three Champions League trophies between them

The rivalry between two relatives captaining opposing sides is guaranteed to be tense – even more so when the teams in quesion are bitter rivals.

Inter's Giuseppe and Milan's Franco accumulated six Serie A titles and three Champions League trophies between them, first locking horns when Milan won their 10th title in 1978. Giuseppe got his own back, however, as he avoided defeat against his brother's side for the next six years.

7. Michael and Will Keane

The twins came through the ranks together at Manchester United, but neither was able to hold down a regular first-team spot. Michael now plays for Burnley and Will turns out for Hull, and in September 2016 they came up against one another in a 1-1 draw.

“It's strange, I don't mind tackling and playing against him, but normally I want him to do well,” Michael told FFT in October. “It’s just harder from a concentration side.”

8. Fabio and Paolo Cannavaro

Younger sibling Paolo, who made his debut for Parma when he replaced his older relative in a match against Leece, didn't have as distinguished a career as Fabio, the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2006 following Italy's World Cup triumph.

The brothers first played against each other when Fabio moved to Inter, then later locked horns as Paolo's Napoli battled his brother's Juventus at the top of Serie A. More ignominiously, both brothers and Fabio's wife Daniela received suspended prison sentences in 2015 for entering Fabio's property after the Italian authorities had seized it.

