Ayew: 'I'm not Superman' for struggling Sochaux

The Ghanaian striker joined the club on loan until the end of the season from Marseille this week and insists he is simply happy to have the chance to play first-team football.

And, while vowing to do all he could help Sochaux beat relegation, Ayew promised no miracles and revealed he had turned down offers from elsewhere to play at Stade Auguste Bonal.

"If I am here it is thanks to coach Herve Renard who has done everything for me to come," he said. "My decision was made. I had other opportunities but I preferred Sochaux, I think it is a good challenge for me.

"I'm 22 years old and it's time for me to play regularly.

"I'm not Superman. I'll try to bring my qualities - speed, being decisive. I come here to do my utmost for the team.

"No matter where I play I will give the maximum. I know Sochaux lack success but it's a new year, so we'll see."

Ayew has made 111 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille since his debut in 2009 and joins Sochaux with the club sitting 19th in the French top flight, six points adrift of safety.