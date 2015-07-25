Ayew off the mark for Swansea in Forest draw

Andre Ayew scored his first Swansea City goal as the Welsh club were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Ghana international - signed from Marseille last month - found the target 14 minutes into the second half, before Robert Tesche restored parity.

Striker Bafetimbi Gomis sat out the fixture with a reported hamstring injury amid mounting speculation linking him with a move to Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates.

Former Swansea goalkeeper Dorus de Vries was on hand to keep out good chances for both Kyle Naughton and Ayew in a first half that ended goalless, while Jamie Ward drew a save from Lukasz Fabianski with a low drive at the other end.

It was the visitors who took the lead just short of the hour mark, though - Ayew firing home from close range after receiving the ball from Naughton.

That lead lasted just nine minutes as an off-balance Fabianski failed to keep out a Tesche header.

Eder had the ball in the back of the net with a volley in the 73rd minute but the effort was chalked off for handball.

The Portuguese then tested De Vries with a dipping effort four minutes from time and Forest held on for a hard-earned draw.