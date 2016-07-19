Ba won't retire after sickening leg injury

Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba insists he will not retire, despite suffering a horrific leg break in the Chinese Super League.

In sickening scenes during Sunday's Shanghai derby, Ba's left leg twisted badly after he tangled with SIPG defender Sun Xiang as the Senegal international chased down an attempted throughball.

There have been genuine fears that Ba's career might be over at the age of 31 but the former Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle United frontman has no plans to walk away from the game.

After few days, i just act knowledge of all the support around the world. May God guide us and bless us all THANK YOUJuly 19, 2016

"This is a really bad injury but I know I can overcome it. I won't call time on my career, that's for sure," Ba told RMC.

"They haven't done the full operation because I told them to wait.

"I wanted to go to Europe to have it done but when I learned that was not possible I arranged with the doctor here to sort me out a French surgeon who should arrive shortly. He will operate on me.

"There are other players who have returned from similar injuries, like Hatem Ben Arfa.

"Something similar happened to me earlier in my career and the treatment options are much better now. I think I'll make a speedier return this time.

"The season here ends in November and the new one starts in March. I'll do my best to return in time for the season after that."

Ba had been in great form for Shenhua - who defeated SIPG 2-1 - this season, scoring 14 goals in 18 appearances.