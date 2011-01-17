Babel fined over Twitter outburst

Webb, who officiated at the World Cup final last July, awarded United a penalty in the opening minute which Ryan Giggs converted to give the home side a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

"Social network sites, like Twitter, must be regarded as being in the public domain," the English Football Association's (FA) Roger Burden said in a statement on Monday.

"All participants need to be aware, in the same way as if making a public statement in other forms of media, that any comments would be transmitted to a wider audience. It is their responsibility to ensure only appropriate comments are used," Burden added on the FA website.

Babel posted a mocked-up picture of Webb wearing a Manchester United shirt.

"And they call him one of the best referees? That's a joke," wrote the Dutch international, who did not play in the World Cup final that the Netherlands lost 1-0 to Spain, on the social network.

Babel later apologised and was warned by manager Kenny Dalglish to be more careful.