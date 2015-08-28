Babel in sexism controversy

Al Ain forward Ryan Babel has put himself at the centre of a sexism controversy after Twitter posts on Friday.

The former Liverpool man, 28, hit out at a user who questioned why he disliked Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez.

In response, Babel tweeted: "I think u should concentrate on growing some tits instead of speaking about football... Ur a girl.. Stay in ur lane.."

The Dutchman continued: "Atleast let your brother or your boyfriend make the comment then we can argue...

"Not gonna argue with a lil girl, with all the respect.. C'mon now."

Babel then tweeted what he claims to be his mobile number, inviting people to direct their displeasure personally.

The former Netherlands international has found trouble on social media previously.

Babel was fined £10,000 by the Football Association in 2011 after posting a mocked-up picture of referee Howard Webb wearing a Manchester United shirt following a Liverpool loss.