Bacca hails Falcao return for Colombia

Carlos Bacca has welcomed the competition that Radamel Falcao's return to the Colombia fold will bring.

Bacca has scored six goals in 12 appearances for AC Milan this term, restoring the Serie A giants to the upper reaches of Italy's top flight.

Fellow striker Falcao finds himself back among the goals following forgettable loan excursions to Manchester United and Chelsea over the past two seasons, netting eight in 10 for Monaco – including four over the past week in resounding wins over CSKA Moscow and Nancy.

This form was enough to earn a recall from national-team boss Jose Pekerman and he could win a first cap for 13 months when Chile visit Barranquilla on Thursday.

"It's nice that Rada returns, we know everything about how he has worked to be in the national team again," Bacca told reporters.

"We all know how important Falcao is for Colombia and hopefully he will come to contribute with his goals."

It promises to be a pivotal round of fixtures for Colombia, who occupy the final automatic qualifying spot for Russia 2018 ahead of facing Chile and Argentina – the two teams currently immediately below then by a solitary point.

"The important thing is to do a great job, the teams in this qualifying are very difficult," Bacca added.

"I hope that the national team win; if it is with goals of Carlos Bacca very well, but the most important thing is to win."