Bacca has no case to answer for Sevilla trip - Montella

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella insists Carlos Bacca has no case to answer for watching former club Sevilla last weekend because his trip was sanctioned.

Bacca opted to attend Sevilla's match against Valencia, despite the game clashing with Milan's trip to Empoli, which they won 4-1.

The Colombia striker was absent for the match due to a knock sustained in the Milan derby, but eyebrows were raised when he was spotted watching his ex-employers.

However, speaking ahead of Milan's Serie A contest with Crotone on Sunday, Montella said: "His trip to Seville to see the match? He had the permission of the club, so there's no problem."

Gianluca Lapadula deputised in the absence of Bacca at Empoli and made the most of his opportunity by scoring twice.

And Montella admits he has a tough choice to make if Bacca is passed fit to play.

"Lapadula is doing great, he's already scored three and is playing well," he added.

"Bacca hasn't been scoring that much, but I can't say he is performing badly. He's had a light injury and we'll see if he is fit to play."

Milan, who are third in the table, are clear favourites to win at San Siro against a Crotone side that have won just once in 14 league matches.

But Montella says victory against the strugglers would be as worthy as their win over league leaders Juventus.

"I don't look at the table. Winning would mean taking home the three points, which are the same points we took home against Juve, so we must only focus on Crotone," he said.

"Fourteen matches are not a lot, only one third of the season has gone, we can't tell what will happen next. We've got to concentrate on ourselves and improve as a team."