Badstuber back in Bayern training

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber is nearing a return from a three-month injury absence with a fractured ankle after resuming training on Tuesday.

The Germany international's poor luck with injuries continued in February when he was hurt in training.

Initially it was feared the centre-back would miss the rest of the campaign, but it now remains to be seen if he will play a part in the Bundesliga champions' final league match of the season against Hannover on Saturday, or the DFB-Pokal final versus Borussia Dortmund a week later.

More good news: Holger is back on the pitch after three months out! May 10, 2016

Badstuber's career has been blighted by a series of serious injuries, with the 27-year-old having suffered cruciate ligament damage on two occasions.

He also returned from a thigh tear last November that kept him on the sidelines for more than six months.

It marks further good news for Bayern, who announced the double signing of Renato Sanches and Mats Hummels on Tuesday.