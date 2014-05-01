Badstuber injury boost for Bayern Munich

The Germany international has not played for the Bundesliga champions since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his knee against Borussia Dortmund in December 2012.

A recurrence of the same injury last May forced Badstuber into another stint on the sidelines, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel for the 25-year-old after he joined his team-mates for training on Thursday.

In a further boost for Pep Guardiola's side, forward Xherdan Shaqiri stepped up his recovery from a hamstring problem, and is close to a full return to training.

The 22-year-old is targeting a return in the DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund on May 17.

"I hope I'm ready for selection again in the cup final and can help the team there," he told the club's official website.

Bayern are looking for a swift response to their demoralising UEFA Champions League exit to Real Madrid on Tuesday, when they visit relegation-threatened Hamburg on Saturday.