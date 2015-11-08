Badstuber touched by Bayern support

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber admitted he was taken aback after receiving a standing ovation upon his return from injury on Saturday.

Badstuber had been out of action for exactly 200 days after tearing a muscle in his thigh back in April.

The 26-year-old Germany international made his return just shy of the hour-mark in Bayern's 4-0 rout of Sttugart in the Bundesliga.

Badstuber was full of praise for the Bayern fans after receiving a standing ovation from the 75,000 fans at Allianz Arena.

"That is outstanding, that's a really great gesture and gave me goosebumps," he said after coming on for goalscorer Thomas Muller.

"It was an incredible reception. It sent shivers down my spine.

"I'm fully fit and feel good. But I know how much is missing."

Bayern manager Pep Guardiola also praised the supporters and Badstuber's influence on the pitch.

"What our fans did for Holger was very emotional," Guardiola said.

"It was his first match. Of course he needs more time to get back to his usual level.

"He is perhaps the best footballer I've ever seen when it comes to the build-up play."