Bafana Bafana coach dismisses social media post as fake

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has dismissed a social media post stating that he might be unhappy with the way some thing were done, claiming it as fake news.

The 69-year-old coach was appointed as the new head coach of the South African national team after they parted ways with Molefi Ntseki after he failed to guide Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The Belgian coach has since appointed Macedonian-born Cedomir Janevski and former national team winger Helman Mkhalele as his assistant coaches as they begin preparations for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

However, a post on social media was making its round, which suggested that the Bafana coach's agent did not like ‘'how Safa manages his duties and was likely to terminate his contract with the national team.

Broos has since said that since the advent of social media, there were lots of fake news being spread around and this particular post needed to be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

‘I do not want to comment on fake news because that individual who posted that does not need to be taken seriously. My team and I are happy and looking forward to the challenge offered to us to lead Bafana Bafana,’ Broos told Safa.

‘This is laughable to say the least,’ he concluded.

Broos will be in dugout for the first time when Bafana Bafana take on Uganda in a international friendly match at the Orlando Stadium on 10 June, with kick off scheduled for 6pm.