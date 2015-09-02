Bahebeck given the all clear

Saint-Etienne have confirmed that Jean-Christophe Bahebeck was hospitalised due to heat stroke, and nothing more serious.

Bahebeck, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, was substituted at half-time in Sunday's Ligue 1 triumph over Bastia after feeling chest discomfort during the match.

Bahebeck had moved to reassure fans via his Twitter account, stating: "Hi twittos. Reassuring news about my health. A little scared but all is well."

And the club have now confirmed that Bahebeck's symptoms were caused by heat – with the game having being played out in temperatures more than 30 degrees Celsius at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"The reported symptoms were caused by extreme heat and major dehydration," a statement read.

"The tests, including heart, were reassuring and eliminated any abnormality and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck therefore has no issue with the practice of elite sport.

"In light of this incident, it would be desirable to continue the reflection on maintaining extreme temperature matches situation and the precautions to take."