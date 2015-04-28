Baines predicts 'huge future' for Stones

Everton centre-back John Stones will become a "top player" for both club and country in the coming years, according to team-mate and left-back Leighton Baines.



Jones, 20, produced a performance beyond his years on Sunday, scoring a goal and thwarting Manchester United's attackers as Everton triumphed 3-0 at Goodison Park.



The four-cap England international, taking part in just his second full season at Everton since being prised away from Barnsley by former manager David Moyes in 2013, earned rave reviews from Baines.



"He has got a huge future ahead of him at international level because not only is he [a] top class defender, but his composure as well... you need a bit of that at international level," Baines said.



"You need to be able to play and when you look at the young centre-halves around the country, John is the best in that respect.



"When you look at John, we signed him from Barnsley not long ago. David Moyes brought him in and his composure for a lad of his age is unbelievable.

"We talk about his frame of mind, not just on the pitch, but off it; he is such a level-headed lad and he has got no airs and graces.



"He is just such a down-to-earth kid that he just wants to play football and work hard. He doesn't get involved in anything else, and when you are around people like that you just want to see them be successful.



"That is the road that John is on at the moment and he is going to continue to grow and develop as a player, and he is going to be a top player for Everton and England."