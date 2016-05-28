Bale and Co. ready for Atletico test in Champions League final

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale insists his side are ready to adapt to whatever Atletico challenge them with in the Champions League final.

The La Liga sides meet in the decider for the second time in three years when they clash at San Siro on Saturday.

Bale was on the scoresheet in extra time when the teams met in 2014, with Madrid claiming a 4-1 victory.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Madrid may play on the counter-attack, but the Wales international said that all depended on their rivals.

"That depends how they set up," Bale told The Guardian.

"Games against Atletico are always very physical. They're very defensive and make it very difficult to break them down.

"It is about taking our opportunities because they're not going to give us a lot. If they attack us, we can defend and hit on the counter; if they don't attack, we can't counter.

"But we have a few game plans. We can keep the ball, counter-attack, defend. When the game comes, plans sometimes go out of the window, though."

Bale said the experience in Lisbon had made him far more settled heading into the 2016 decider.

"I feel more relaxed. I suppose you've had the experience so you know what to expect," he said.

"Last time I was nervous but now I feel like I know how to deal with it. Hopefully that can improve my performance."