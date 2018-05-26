Trending

Bale double makes Champions League history

By

Loris Karius' pair of awful mistakes made the headlines, but Real Madrid's hero was substitute Gareth Bale, who struck twice.

Gareth Bale made Champions League history as Real Madrid won the tournament for the third year in a row by beating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev.

The Wales international was named on the bench, with Zinedine Zidane preferring Isco in the starting XI, but he came on a second-half substitute to devastating effect.

Bale had been on the pitch for two minutes and two seconds when he let fly with an unbelievable overhead kick from a left-wing Marcelo cross to put Madrid back in front after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema's opener.

And when Loris Karius spilled Bale's speculative long-range drive into his own goal, the Madrid man became the first player to score twice off the bench in a Champions League or European Cup final.